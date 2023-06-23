Your Money with Carlson Financial
Petersburg School leaders approve collective bargaining agreement

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg School leaders have approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Petersburg Education Association.

Petersburg Schools said on Twitter that made the decision during a meeting on Wednesday.

“While this resolution may include only some things that the Petersburg Education Association wanted, the school board views the passage of this resolution as a significant first step,” the school board said.

The superintendent will also develop a new salary scale for teachers for the 2024-2025 school year.

