Petersburg School leaders approve collective bargaining agreement
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg School leaders have approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Petersburg Education Association.
Petersburg Schools said on Twitter that made the decision during a meeting on Wednesday.
“While this resolution may include only some things that the Petersburg Education Association wanted, the school board views the passage of this resolution as a significant first step,” the school board said.
The division says it will consider expanding collective bargaining to other groups of employees in the future.
The superintendent will also develop a new salary scale for teachers for the 2024-2025 school year.
