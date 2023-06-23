No Kids Hungry campaign gives easy access to summer meal locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A simple text is all it takes to find free meals for your kids all summer.

“Summer, unfortunately, is the hungriest time of the year,” said Sarah Steely, Director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. “When that last bell rings on the last day of school, It’s a time of sunshine and playtime but also a time of anxiety.”

That anxiety for children could stem from not knowing where their next meal is coming from. This is a reality for many kids, not just across the country but right here in Central Virginia.

“Their access to school breakfast and lunch goes away in the summer months,” Steely said.

This is why summer meal programs are in full force this summer across the region, and this year you can find the location nearest to you right at your fingertips, thanks to the No Kids Hungry campaign.

“Just text “food” or “comida” to 304304, and you will get a list of sites nearest them,” Steely said.

These sites operate Monday through Friday, and breakfast and lunch are served at specific times. Free meals can be picked up at schools, libraries, parks, and recreation sites. Even if the community center is hosting a camp, if it has the Summer Meals program, anyone under 18 is welcome to a meal. A menu is provided at the site locations, offering favorites like tacos, burgers or pizzas. All meals must be eaten on-site.

Sarah stressed the importance of programs like these, saying that without them, many children could suffer emotionally and physically, which could trickle down to classroom performance.

“We definitely want our kids to return to school in the fall ready to learn, but for kids struggling with hunger in the summer months and dealing with physical effects, that impacts their cognitive development,” Steely said. “So, they are less likely to retain information and more likely to start school in the fall, more behind their higher-income peers who had access to nutrition over the summer.”

Meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis, but if you show up at a location and they’ve run out of food, you can text that number to find a new location.

