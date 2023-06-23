Locals respond to VCU speed tables months after installation is complete

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New data from Virginia Commonwealth University Police indicates the speed tables installed on and around VCU’s campus are working.

Police say that between April 17 and May 1, more than 45,000 vehicles were counted going over the speed table on West Main Street at an average speed of 30 mph. Between May 8 and May 31, less than three-thousand vehicles were counted driving 15 mph.

“These speed bumps were actually a pretty genius idea,” said Aleks Hysell, a VCU student who lives in Richmond.

Speed tables were put on multiple streets in Richmond in an effort to slow drivers down and keep pedestrians safe.

“I can say I have noticed the cars have been slowing down,” said Clay Raw, another VCU student who lives in Richmond.

People who live along some of the roads with speed tables think they know the reason for the vast difference.

“Cause there are a lot less students in Richmond, it’s just a lot quieter,” said Pia Beaini, a VCU student who lives in Richmond.

The tables were installed in May, shortly after a VCU student was hit and killed by a speeding car. Another student was also hit and killed in the same area in January. Now, some people say they feel much safer when crossing these one-way streets.

“If I’m crossing the street, I have a lot less anxiety just being able to cross over because I know that there isn’t people going as fast on those streets,” Beaini said.

While there may be fewer drivers right now, some people feel that these speed tables may keep making a difference when college classes resume in a few weeks, especially because of their size.

“I mean, you really can’t go quick; it’s not possible to go quick, Hysell said. “If you’re gonna go quick, you’re gonna ruin your car. I mean, they’re pretty big bumps.”

