Henrico man in custody after hours-long barricade situation

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is in police custody after an hours-long barricade situation early Friday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident began as a pursuit in King William County at around 2:30 a.m.

Troopers took over the pursuit once it entered Henrico, and the vehicle, a 1992 Winnebago, continued into Henrico and stopped when it ran out of gas on Glenside Drive at Bethlehem Road.

A 51-year-old man driving the Winnebago barricade himself inside the vehicle for several hours. He was taken into custody just before 8 a.m.

VSP said the man was taken to Henrico Doctors Hospital for a medical evaluation.

