First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted all of central and southern Virginia in the equivalent of a slight risk of severe weather on Monday (level 2 out of 5, where level 5 would represent the highest risk).

The equivalent of a level 2 out of 5 slight risk includes all of central and southern Virginia on Monday. (WWBT)

Damaging wind gusts look like the primary threat with storms on Monday. It appears that line segments of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the Commonwealth Monday afternoon. Line segments typically cause damaging straight line wind gusts. Hail, lightning, downpours, and localized flooding will also be concerns with the ground already saturated from recent rain.

