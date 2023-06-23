Your Money with Carlson Financial
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon

Damaging wind gusts, hail, and lightning are the primary concerns Monday afternoon
By Nick Russo
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted all of central and southern Virginia in the equivalent of a slight risk of severe weather on Monday (level 2 out of 5, where level 5 would represent the highest risk).

The equivalent of a level 2 out of 5 slight risk includes all of central and southern Virginia on Monday.(WWBT)

Damaging wind gusts look like the primary threat with storms on Monday. It appears that line segments of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the Commonwealth Monday afternoon. Line segments typically cause damaging straight line wind gusts. Hail, lightning, downpours, and localized flooding will also be concerns with the ground already saturated from recent rain.

We will keep you updated on this threat for severe weather as we get closer. You can download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app now to stay prepared.

You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The NBC12 First Alert weather app features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, severe weather alerts and much more.

You can also download the NBC12 app on RokuGoogle PlayApple, and Amazon Fire for news and weather updates.

