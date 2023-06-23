Emergency repairs on I-95 South cause delays in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising southbound drivers on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield to expect delays as a pothole is repaired.

VDOT is reporting that the left and center lanes near Exit 62 at mile marker 63.9 are closed until emergency maintenance can take place on the pothole.

There is currently a three-mile backup, and drivers are being told to seek alternate routes, proceed with caution and expect delays.

