Emergency repairs on I-95 South cause delays in Chesterfield

There is currently a three-mile backup while repairs take place.
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising southbound drivers on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield to expect delays as a pothole is repaired.

VDOT is reporting that the left and center lanes near Exit 62 at mile marker 63.9 are closed until emergency maintenance can take place on the pothole.

There is currently a three-mile backup, and drivers are being told to seek alternate routes, proceed with caution and expect delays.

