Court documents reveal new details in death of Richmond mother

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New details emerge after the death of a Richmond mother who police say was kidnapped from her apartment and killed on the side of a York County road.

WVEC reports that court documents reveal how a fifth suspect arrested in the case may be involved in Ty’osha Mitchell’s death.

Investigators believe Donnisha Goodman may have been the getaway driver. Court documents say Goodman is the registered owner of a vehicle authorities believe was used in the murder.

After the car was seized, investigators found several cell phones, a black mask and a bullet.

24-year-old Jamica Langley of Richmond, 18-year-old Acacia Jackson of Norfolk and 24-year-old Hezekiah Janile Carney (also known as H.K.) of Norfolk, and 20-year-old Jayquan Jones were arrested in May in connection to the case.

Investigators believe Mitchell was forcibly taken from Richmond and left on the side of Old Williamsburg Road.

The motive is believed to be gang-related.

