Carytown Burgers & Fries’ owner makes difficult decision to sell his business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A long-time Richmond burger joint is for sale and not for the usual reasons.

Carytown Burgers & Fries’ owner Michael Barber says it’s on doctor’s orders. Now he’s looking for a new owner to continue the restaurant’s legacy.

“This has been my baby since 1999, and I’ve worked every day to make it what it is,” Barber said.

Carytown Burgers & Fries has been a Richmond area staple for over two decades. Barber says he knew he wanted to open a restaurant since he was just a kid. It’s been his passion; his energy has helped keep its doors open despite the pandemic.

He says he’s not closing the restaurant down but has to sell it for health reasons.

Barber has been putting off selling it for the last eight months, but a battle with cancer and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) has his doctor telling him to take a step back.

“I want to sell the business as soon as possible and make it affordable for any owner that’s going to come in,” Barber said. “And that’s really the fair thing to do. You know, a lot of people might do something different, but I want to just have it work and be at success for the next owner.”

Barber says his kind staff, quality food and fair prices have kept him afloat for so long. He wants all of that to remain a constant through the next owner.

His customers agree.

“They’re just so friendly. I’ve been coming for months, and my calendar’s got Friday. Carytown Burgers, just written literally on the calendar,” customer Wayne Hamilton said.

Barber is open to consulting with the new ownership-- he can’t take full responsibility as he does now.

“I’m willing to look at all kinds of different options because I know I’ll have to the restaurant industry is just like that,” Barber said.

He wants to make his health his top priority, but he also wants to make sure his staff stays the same and the dynamic he created over the last 24 years is there, too.

“I feel like we keep it nice and simple here. We’re stupid good,” employee Devin Walker says.

Both the Carytown and Henrico locations and Barber’s catering operations are for sale.

“Business is good, staffing most people have issues with, I don’t have issues with. My motto is teamwork, communication and respect,” said Barber. “So, if we respect each other, we communicate properly and well. and then we work as a team, and this is a place where people love to work and come in and get away from some of that stuff at home.”

“I just want Richmond to know that I love them, and I thank them for all the support, and I hope we can continue this legacy and make it even better,” he said.

Barber’s broker is Nathan Hughes, who can be reached at 804-349-1000. His real estate agent is Tony Rolando at 804-647-6700.

