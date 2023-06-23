Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Buddy Guy bringing farewell tour to Carpenter Theater

The 86-year-old artist’s career spans more than 50 years and includes eight Grammy Awards.
The 86-year-old artist’s career spans more than 50 years and includes eight Grammy Awards.(RCA Records)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A blues legend is stopping in Richmond in October for his farewell tour.

Grammy Award-winning guitarist and singer Buddy Guy has announced that he will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Carpenter Theater at Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 17.

The 86-year-old artist’s career spans over 50 years and includes eight Grammy Awards, 38 Blues Music Awards, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Guy will perform hits throughout his career, including music from his new album, The Blues Don’t Lie. Producer and songwriter Tom Hambridge, a longtime collaborator of Guy, will also join the tour.

Tickets for Guy’s October performance start at $55 and are now on sale at Dominion Energy Center’s website, by phone at (800) 514-3849 or at the Altria Theater box office.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday...
Tractor-trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
Amanda Chase is questioning Tuesday’s primary results from Senate District 12.
Chesterfield voter registrar says all laws were followed ahead of primary voting
The man was found in an alley at the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue in Manchester.
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond alley

Latest News

77-year-old Navy veteran runs to honor the fallen
Talking Dirty with the Queen of Clean: Crayon stains
Central Virginians will have many opportunities to get out and celebrate the nation's birthday.
Here’s what to do on Independence Day in Central Virginia
RVA Antiques: Vintage picnic baskets