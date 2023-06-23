Buddy Guy bringing farewell tour to Carpenter Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A blues legend is stopping in Richmond in October for his farewell tour.

Grammy Award-winning guitarist and singer Buddy Guy has announced that he will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Carpenter Theater at Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 17.

The 86-year-old artist’s career spans over 50 years and includes eight Grammy Awards, 38 Blues Music Awards, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Guy will perform hits throughout his career, including music from his new album, The Blues Don’t Lie. Producer and songwriter Tom Hambridge, a longtime collaborator of Guy, will also join the tour.

Tickets for Guy’s October performance start at $55 and are now on sale at Dominion Energy Center’s website, by phone at (800) 514-3849 or at the Altria Theater box office.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.