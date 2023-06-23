Body of driver that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel found

CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. (WWBT) -Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials confirmed Friday they recovered the body of a driver whose tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the bridge.

According to WAVY, a CBBT spokesperson shared that update at 3:33 p.m. on Friday, saying the Crofton Diving crew from Portsmouth also successfully recovered the truck around 3 p.m.

At this time, police are still working to identify the driver.

Officials say the truck went over the left side of the northbound lanes between Virginia Beach and the bridge’s southernmost island and the Thimble Shoals Channel tunnel around 1:50 p.m. and damaged the guardrail and curb on the bridge.

