Body of driver that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel found

At this time, police are still working to identify the driver.
At this time, police are still working to identify the driver.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. (WWBT) -Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials confirmed Friday they recovered the body of a driver whose tractor-trailer truck went over the side of the bridge.

According to WAVY, a CBBT spokesperson shared that update at 3:33 p.m. on Friday, saying the Crofton Diving crew from Portsmouth also successfully recovered the truck around 3 p.m.

At this time, police are still working to identify the driver.

Officials say the truck went over the left side of the northbound lanes between Virginia Beach and the bridge’s southernmost island and the Thimble Shoals Channel tunnel around 1:50 p.m. and damaged the guardrail and curb on the bridge.

