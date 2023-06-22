Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘You’re helping people’: Red Cross urging donors to give blood after May shortfall

Sarah Mendoza is urging donors to give the gift of blood, a donation that saved her own life and her child.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Sarah Mendoza is cherishing every moment with her 1-year-old daughter, Ada.

“She’s our sweet girl, miracle baby,” said Mendoza. “Back in 2021, I was pregnant with my first child and ended up having a condition called TTP that was brought on by the pregnancy and that’s when I discovered I needed the plasma exchange and the baby ended up not making it.”

Sarah Mendoza and her daughter, 1-year-old Ada.
TTP is an autoimmune disorder that causes blood clots, according to Mendoza.

“I would develop blood clots in my heart and my lungs and I just was clotting faster than I should’ve been,” she told NBC12.

In 2022, Mendoza found out she was expecting again and was put on plasma exchange.

“For preventative measures, they started me on the plasma exchange to make sure the pregnancy went smoothly,” she said.

During her pregnancy, Mendoza was admitted to the hospital to get an emergency C-section because of pre-eclampsia due to TTP.

“To prep for that, knowing my platelets would be down, I was getting plasma exchange every day,” she said.

Mendoza deliver her baby, but had a long recovery ahead.

Sarah Mendoza and her daughter, Ada.
“I ended up having to have a couple of heart surgeries, I had a brain surgery and had a couple of infections which all needed the plasma to maintain my levels,” she said.

Donations Mendoza said saved her own life and her child.

“I know there was, at one point, where they were reaching out to areas in DC and stuff because they’re starting to run low in Richmond and it was kind of scary to me because are we going to have enough for myself,” she told NBC12. “They always pulled it in and made it work which, again, was one less thing for me to have to worry about.”

During the summer months, the Red Cross is worried about a drop in these types of donations.

Blood Donations
“High schools and colleges, which are a significant source of blood for the Red Cross, now being in their summer sessions combined with the fact that people are taking vacations,” said Jonathan McNamara, a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

In May, McNamara told NBC12 the Red Cross saw a shortfall of about 26,000 donations.

“It means 26,000 patients across the county who may need treatments that may need to be delayed or may become more challenging because there’s not enough blood on the shelf,” he said.

The Red Cross is making their plea to donors to make an appointment and give blood, a message Mendoza echoes to help save lives.

“Sometimes it seems like you’re not really doing much because you’re giving the blood, it’s going somewhere else, but the end goal is you’re helping people, you’re saving people’s lives,” Mendoza said. “Even though you don’t see it, you are and it’s a big deal.”

The Red Cross is working with their partners to host blood drives and offer incentives to those who donate. To find out how you can make an appointment to donate blood, click here.

