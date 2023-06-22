Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, June 22, 2023
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- On Wednesday evening, a jury found Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley, two of the five men charged in the shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey, guilty of all charges.
- State Senator Amanda Chase plans to challenge primary loss to Glen Sturtevant.
- Rescue efforts expand as submersible’s oxygen runs out. Captain Jamie Frederick of the First Coast Guard District said authorities were still holding out hope of saving the five passengers onboard.
- A juvenile lost his life in Henrico Wednesday, June 21, after a shooting in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle. This is the fourth juvenile shot in East Henrico in the last month.
- Today’s weather consists of rain with likely afternoon downpours. Full forecast >
