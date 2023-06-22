Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: More rain likely with some afternoon downpours

Temperature stay below average but inch up a little
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another day with rain likely. Today, some localized flooding is possible as some downpours and storms are likely this afternoon.

First Alert: Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 8 AM for our Northern Neck counties. Continuation of Flooding of low-lying coastal areas.

Thursday: Cloudy with drizzle, fog, and few morning showers. Rain likely during the afternoon and evening with a storms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Localized flooding possible. Highs in the low-70s. Staying in the 60s NW of Richmond and jumping to the upper 70s SE (Rain Chance: 90%)

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms . Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

