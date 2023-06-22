Tang and Biscuit permanently closes, impacting neighbors, customers and employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The doors are locked for good at a popular shuffleboard bar in Scott’s Addition.

Tang and Biscuit abruptly shut down on June 21, with most people finding out through a social media post or the sign on the door.

Neighbors and customers say they were shocked to see this sign outside of Tang and Biscuit after it announced suddenly on social media it would be closing, though staff say that’s not how they initially planned to announce the closure.

Operations Manager Josiah Meier says the original plan was to close in a few weeks, but then word got out.

“We had an article break yesterday, and no one was notified, so the ownership did not want to look like they were doing things behind the scenes trying to audit,” Meier said. “So they just decided and made the decision to close on the spot.”

He says the restaurant tried to keep their prices fair even through the pandemic, but like many local spots, business got tough.

“A good offer came in and had to be done, and here we are,” Meier said. It’s pretty much business.”

Meier and neighbors say they’re hearing the building is going to be turned into new apartments.

“It kind of impacts the quality of where we’re living before hearing construction, what’s going on,” said Scott’s Addition resident Victoria Layman. “It just seems very abrupt, with no kind of explanation as to why or what’s going on or letting people know ahead of time, and like, I know that they have an event this coming weekend.”

The event BLACK AF, a celebration of Black freedom hosted by the non-profit “For the Fem In You,” was supposed to take place this weekend. The Executive Director of the non-profit says she had been planning the event for the past three months and was in constant communication with Tang and Biscuit. She then found out around the same time as everyone else that it was closed.

“It’s devastating,” Daughtry said. “That this is happening this way that the owners have not contacted us that nobody’s formally made an apology.”

Tang and Biscuit Management say they have been trying to take care of their staff at the moment.

Daughtry says she did not put down a deposit, but she already paid for performers and production. Now she is scrambling to find a new safe space, but she says she has some places in mind. As a newer non-profit, she was relying on some of the money from the fundraiser, and now she’s worried not as many people will come if the location changes at the last minute.

“We have over 25 small businesses that are invested, 18 performing artists that were lined up to perform, were financially invested in terms of production and everything having to do with that, so we’re looking at about five grand that, you know, is kind of floating right now,” Daughtry said.

Management says anyone with a deposit or gift card will get a refund, and staff will get severance. They also want to help anyone who had an event scheduled to find a new location.

“Our execution might not have been the best putting it on the doors, putting it on social media, but we decided that was right for our employees, and we wanted to take care of them first,” Meier said.

