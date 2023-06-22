Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Tang and Biscuit permanently closes, impacting neighbors, customers and employees

Tang and Biscuit abruptly shut down on June 21, with most people finding out through a social...
Tang and Biscuit abruptly shut down on June 21, with most people finding out through a social media post or the sign on the door.(wwbt)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The doors are locked for good at a popular shuffleboard bar in Scott’s Addition.

Tang and Biscuit abruptly shut down on June 21, with most people finding out through a social media post or the sign on the door.

Neighbors and customers say they were shocked to see this sign outside of Tang and Biscuit after it announced suddenly on social media it would be closing, though staff say that’s not how they initially planned to announce the closure.

Operations Manager Josiah Meier says the original plan was to close in a few weeks, but then word got out.

“We had an article break yesterday, and no one was notified, so the ownership did not want to look like they were doing things behind the scenes trying to audit,” Meier said. “So they just decided and made the decision to close on the spot.”

He says the restaurant tried to keep their prices fair even through the pandemic, but like many local spots, business got tough.

“A good offer came in and had to be done, and here we are,” Meier said. It’s pretty much business.”

Meier and neighbors say they’re hearing the building is going to be turned into new apartments.

“It kind of impacts the quality of where we’re living before hearing construction, what’s going on,” said Scott’s Addition resident Victoria Layman. “It just seems very abrupt, with no kind of explanation as to why or what’s going on or letting people know ahead of time, and like, I know that they have an event this coming weekend.”

The event BLACK AF, a celebration of Black freedom hosted by the non-profit “For the Fem In You,” was supposed to take place this weekend. The Executive Director of the non-profit says she had been planning the event for the past three months and was in constant communication with Tang and Biscuit. She then found out around the same time as everyone else that it was closed.

“It’s devastating,” Daughtry said. “That this is happening this way that the owners have not contacted us that nobody’s formally made an apology.”

Tang and Biscuit Management say they have been trying to take care of their staff at the moment.

Daughtry says she did not put down a deposit, but she already paid for performers and production. Now she is scrambling to find a new safe space, but she says she has some places in mind. As a newer non-profit, she was relying on some of the money from the fundraiser, and now she’s worried not as many people will come if the location changes at the last minute.

“We have over 25 small businesses that are invested, 18 performing artists that were lined up to perform, were financially invested in terms of production and everything having to do with that, so we’re looking at about five grand that, you know, is kind of floating right now,” Daughtry said.

Management says anyone with a deposit or gift card will get a refund, and staff will get severance. They also want to help anyone who had an event scheduled to find a new location.

“Our execution might not have been the best putting it on the doors, putting it on social media, but we decided that was right for our employees, and we wanted to take care of them first,” Meier said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
There were numerous races across Central Virginia for state House and Senate seats in newly...
Primary election results for Central Virginia
Police were called to the scene in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle just after 12:30 a.m.
Juvenile dies after shooting in eastern Henrico; suspect in custody

Latest News

Sarah Mendoza and her daughter, 1-year-old Ada.
‘You’re helping people’: Red Cross urging donors to give blood after May shortfall
Tang and Biscuit closes suddenly
‘It was upsetting’: Woman warns others after puppies die from parvovirus days after purchasing from breeder
School board members ask for insight into RPS Huguenot graduation shooting investigation