Summer of Space: Experience a cosmic journey in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture, the Science Museum of Virginia and the Children’s Museum of Richmond are collaborating on “Summer of Space” for an out-of-this-world experience.

Each of the museums are offering a hands-on experience into wonders and celestial objects, like the Moon and Mars.

Here’s a look at each exhibit:

“Apollo: When We Went to the Moon,” Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Take a trip to the Moon this summer through the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon” exhibit. Presented by the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, the exhibit immerses visitors into the story of manned space flight. The 7,000-square-foot exhibition is the largest to ever be displayed at the museum.

It chronicles the story of space exploration through the eyes of the astronauts, and the experiences of the 400,000 scientists, engineers and contractors who made our landings on the Moon possible 50 years ago.

The exhibition features an array of artifacts, interactive elements and powerful media presentations that capture both the excitement and turbulent nature of this pivotal era in our history.

Visitors can touch a piece of the Moon, be transported to the Apollo 11 launch pad as part of an immersive audiovisual experience, leave their “footprints” behind as they walk across a virtual lunar surface, and climb aboard a full-scale reproduction of a lunar rover to experience how astronauts got around on the Moon.

“Apollo: When We went to the Moon” is on exhibit through Dec. 31.

“Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience,” Science Museum of Virginia

The Science Museum of Virginia is offering an immersive space adventure with the touring exhibition “Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience.”

“Space” features dozens of hands-on stations that let you explore the extraordinary environment of space, including the dangers humans face during their missions and adaptations engineers have developed to help them survive.

Visitors will learn about radiation, meteoroids and temperature extremes, and experiment with a vacuum chamber to determine if you can hear a bell in space.

The exhibit includes a 16-foot drop tower to investigate how objects behave differently in a weightless environment. Visitors can also experience how astronauts eat, sleep and even go to the bathroom.

“Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience” is on display through Sept. 4It was designed and developed by the Science Museum of Minnesota in partnership with the International Space Station Office of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the California Science Center and partner museums.

The touring exhibition is presented locally by Markel.

“Moon to Mars,” Children’s Museum of Richmond

“Moon to Mars” is the newest exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Richmond Downtown location. It transports children to a world of possibilities in space travel. Little learners will be inspired by the current realities and future dreams of interplanetary travel.

Young explorers can design and fly their own rocket, hover high above another planet in the Orion Spacecraft, experience what it feels like to walk in a reduced gravity environment and navigate the new terrain in the Lunar Rover.

They also experience firsthand the diversity of talent and experience a team requires to make space exploration a reality.

This brand-new traveling exhibit from the Omaha Children’s Museum is designed with support from NASA’s Deep Space Exploration systems at Johnson Space Center. It is on display through Aug. 13.

Visit summerofspace.com to learn more about each exhibit.