Sen. Amanda Chase plans to challenge primary loss to Glen Sturtevant

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Tuesday’s primary elections led to some significant upsets for incumbent lawmakers and now, one of those incumbents is challenging the results.

State Senator Amanda Chase, who the data shows lost a narrow race to Glen Sturtevant, says she plans to challenge the results. In a release by Chase’s office, she claims 346 illegal votes, which she says came in during early voting, resulted in her loss.

According to Sen. Chase, those votes were made on computers that didn’t comply with Virginia law.

“There should be consequences,” said Sen. Chase. “No voter should have been voting early on those voting computers until they complied with Virginia State law.”

Based on the final tally, Chase’s loss to Sturtevant came to a total of 340 votes.

She says she is not asking for a recount because “a recount won’t correct the problem.”

Chase claims the Chesterfield GOP and Ethics Attorney Chair Leslie Haley and the Sturtevant campaign should be held accountable for their conflict of interest because Sturtevant’s campaign manager was chosen as the sole Republican to certify early voting machines during early voting.

She announced at her Victory Party Tuesday night that she would not concede until she was confident the official vote count was correct and any election day concerns of voters were resolved.

