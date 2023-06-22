Your Money with Carlson Financial
School board members ask for insight into RPS Huguenot graduation shooting investigation

‘Richmond Public Schools merits an ‘F’ in regard to keeping our students safe,’ RPS board member Jonathan Young said.
Some Richmond school board members are looking for answers in the investigation into the shooting after Huguenot High School’s graduation earlier this month.
By Raven Brown
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Richmond school board members are looking for answers in the investigation into the shooting after Huguenot High School’s graduation earlier this month.

The shooting took the lives of 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather Renzo Smith.

Some board members are questioning how transparent superintendent Jason Kamras has been with his 30-day investigation, and they’re frustrated with the lack of answers.

“Richmond Public Schools merits an ‘F’ in regard to keeping our students safe,” RPS board member Jonathan Young said.

Young is questioning whether any threat assessment protocols in place could have prevented the mass shooting that killed grad Jackson and his stepfather Smith.

“I have a lot of unanswered questions, and among them at the top of the list, the elephant in the room is what, if any, responsibility did Richmond Public Schools have as it pertains to the awful awfulness of the incident that happened on June 6th at Huguenot graduation,” Young said.

According to police, Jackson and suspect Amari Ty-Jon Pollard had an ongoing, year-long dispute. The school division confirmed Jackson was on homebound instruction during his senior year, but not for disciplinary reasons. In a statement, RPS says:

“Legally, we cannot share anything further about student-specific matters, it would be a violation of FERPA and also likely HIPAA as homebound instruction is at the recommendation of a medical practitioner. That’s not limited transparency, that’s the law, and further information cannot be disclosed to the public.”

Per school policy, homebound students are still allowed to come to graduation.

Board member Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed said her frustration is not directed at school administrators or the superintendent but wants the board’s input included in the investigation.

“What does that look like, what will it include, who is involved, what role does the Richmond Police Department have in our internal investigation?” Harris-Muhammed said.

She also said they need facts, including the school leaders’ timeline.

“One valid question is, what was the process and procedures surrounding our safety protocol? Let’s be courageous and asked that question,” Harris-Muhammed said.

NBC12 reached out to Richmond Public Schools for an exact date on when that investigation will be completed, and the school division said they don’t have anything more to share at this time.

Richmond Police tell us they will provide an update Friday afternoon that will be on the criminal part of this investigation.

