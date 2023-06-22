Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box

The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An infant was recently surrendered to the first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Kentucky.

Officials with Okolona Fire Station #1 said the baby was surrendered on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. The baby has been reported safe and healthy.

Okolona Fire Station #1 was the first Baby Box location in Kentucky and was first presented in July 2021.

The baby was the second surrendered in Kentucky in 2023. So far this year, 11 total babies have been surrendered through the Baby Box program.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow women to surrender newborns in crisis circumstances without consequence.

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated at the hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

There are 151 Baby Boxes across the United States located in Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
There were numerous races across Central Virginia for state House and Senate seats in newly...
Primary election results for Central Virginia
Police were called to the scene in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle just after 12:30 a.m.
Juvenile dies after shooting in eastern Henrico; suspect in custody
The Richmond School Board approved name changes for two elementary schools, a middle school and...
New names approved for 4 Richmond schools

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
Debris has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible, US Coast Guard says
Deputy Jill Constant held the distressed manatee's head up for two hours before biologists...
Deputies save distressed manatee’s life by holding up its head for 2 hours to breathe
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
Amanda Chase is questioning Tuesday’s primary results from Senate District 12.
Chesterfield voter registrar says all laws were followed ahead of primary voting