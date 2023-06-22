Man found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley in Richmond Thursday morning after suffering a gunshot wound.

Around 7:41 a.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue in Manchester for the report of a person down. When they arrived on the scene, officers located an adult male in an alley who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

