Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond alley

The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.
The man was found in an alley at the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue in Manchester.
The man was found in an alley at the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue in Manchester.(NBC12 (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley in Richmond Thursday morning after suffering a gunshot wound.

Around 7:41 a.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue in Manchester for the report of a person down. When they arrived on the scene, officers located an adult male in an alley who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21.
Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
There were numerous races across Central Virginia for state House and Senate seats in newly...
Primary election results for Central Virginia
Police were called to the scene in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle just after 12:30 a.m.
Juvenile dies after shooting in eastern Henrico; suspect in custody
The Richmond School Board approved name changes for two elementary schools, a middle school and...
New names approved for 4 Richmond schools

Latest News

Amanda Chase is questioning Tuesday’s primary results from Senate District 12.
Chesterfield voter registrar says all laws were followed ahead of primary voting
Marlow in the hospital
‘It was upsetting’: Woman warns others after puppies die from parvovirus days after purchasing from breeder
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...
Don’t miss out on a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket
Codi was reported missing by his father back in January 2022.
Cory Bigsby’s bond request granted