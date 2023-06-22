‘It was upsetting’: Woman warns others after puppies die from parvovirus days after purchasing from breeder

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico woman wants to warn others to do their research before buying dogs from breeders.

Ann Bordwine spent $700 on a golden doodle puppy that died less than two weeks later from canine parvovirus. She admits it was an emotional purchase.

“I took one look at him and I knew I wanted him,” Bordwine said, “It was really quick. I honestly should have asked more questions. That’s definitely something I’ve learned.”

In late April, Bordwine says she couldn’t say no after seeing a woman set up outside of a home improvement store in Short Pump. Bordwine says she had a play pen full of small dogs.

“I always wanted a puppy. In the back of my head I was like, I’m going to plan this out. Right?,” she explained. “[The breeder] gave us this little pamphlet that literally had a sample of dog food and the animal’s name, you know, the color, the breed--then stickers for the vaccines. She said she purchases her vaccines from the vet and gives them herself.”

Bordwine paid the woman via Venmo and was looking forward to watching her dog Marlow grow. She says within hours, the puppy was sick.

‘He threw up like an hour after I had him. He was having diarrhea every 3 to 4 hours. You know, I messaged the breeder [and said] has this been going on?,” Bordwine says.

She says the breeder told her the upset stomach was likely from nerves, but Marlow’s condition didn’t improve. Bordwine took him to the vet where he was diagnosed with roundworms and tested for canine parvovirus. Initially the test was negative.

“The vet that day even said, ‘I hope it’s just worms’. I didn’t realize parvo, the test can come back negative initially. It takes a while to show a positive. So I thought we were in the clear, especially the next morning when I started starting seeing him pass worms,” Bordwine explained.

Marlow came home but his symptoms became more concerning.

“I took him to the vet and two days later his [parvovirus] test went from negative, to positive,” she said.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk for the virus.

“The virus affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces (stool), environments, or people. The virus can also contaminate kennel surfaces, food and water bowls, collars and leashes, and the hands and clothing of people who handle infected dogs. It is resistant to heat, cold, humidity, and drying, and can survive in the environment for long periods of time. Even trace amounts of feces from an infected dog may harbor the virus and infect other dogs that come into the infected environment. The virus is readily transmitted from place to place on the hair or feet of dogs or via contaminated cages, shoes, or other objects.”

“He was hospitalized six days after I got him from the breeder. Hospitalized six days, and then he passed away. Let’s see, it was not even two weeks,” she said.

Bordwine says she spent thousands to try to save his life.

During his hospital stay, she learned Marlow’s veterinarian treated another golden doodle with the same birthday. It was discovered Marlow’s brother Winston was also sick with canine parvovirus.

Bordwine was connected with Winston’s owners, a family from Hanover County.

“The last couple of days they were fighting in the hospital, me and Brenda were just texting nonstop. We were so worried about them. It was literally a nightmare. To have somebody going through the same thing I was, it made it probably the littlest bit better to not be completely alone,” she said.

According to vet records, “the common place where exposure could have happened is in the days prior to their adoption. Both puppies were eventually euthanized because they were doing very poorly after multiple days of intensive care.”

Marlow and Winston were buried together 12 days after they found new homes with Bordwine and the family from Hanover.

When she first contacted the breeder about Marlow being sick, she says the woman told her there were no other sick puppies in the litter and was apologetic. Bordwine started an online fundraiser to help with vet costs and says the breeder donated $100 to help.

After Marlow and Winston died, Bordwine learned they were possibly entitled to a refund due to the dogs dying from parvovirus.

§ 3.2-6514. Consumer remedies for receipt of diseased animal upon certification by veterinarian.

A. If, at any time within 10 days following receipt of an animal, a licensed veterinarian certifies such animal to be unfit for purchase due to illness, a congenital defect deleterious to the health of the animal, or the presence of symptoms of a contagious or infectious disease other than parvovirus, or if at any time within 14 days following the receipt of an animal a licensed veterinarian certifies such animal to be unfit for purchase due to being infected with parvovirus, the pet dealer shall afford the consumer the right to choose one of the following options:

1. The right to return the animal or, in the case of an animal that has died, to present the veterinary certification, within three business days of certification and receive a refund of the purchase price including sales tax; or

2. The right to return the animal or, in the case of an animal that has died, to present the veterinary certification, within three business days of certification and to receive an exchange animal of equivalent value from the dealer, subject to the choice of the consumer; or

3. In the case of an animal purchased from a pet shop or a USDA licensed dealer, the right to retain the animal and to receive the reimbursement of veterinary fees in an amount up to the purchase price of the animal, including sales tax and the cost of the veterinary certification, incurred up to the time the consumer notifies the pet dealer of the intent to keep the animal. Such notification shall occur within three business days of certification. Veterinary costs incurred by the consumer after such notification shall be the responsibility of the consumer.

B. The refund or reimbursement required by subsection A shall be made by the pet dealer not later than 10 business days following receipt of a signed veterinary certification as provided in § 3.2-6515.

C. Any violation of this section shall also constitute a prohibited practice under § 59.1-200 and shall be subject to the enforcement provisions of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act (§ 59.1-196 et seq.).

Bordwine says she followed the law by sending a letter, within the deadline, from the veterinarian. She says the woman then blocked her phone number.

“I messaged her as well on Facebook to make sure she got the letter and she blocked me soon after. She blocked me on Venmo, where I paid for the puppy. I never tried to contact her through Venmo. After the first time I notified her, she must have gone in and blocked me on Venmo,” said Bordwine.

The On Your Side investigators reached out to the number the woman saved in Bordwine’s phone. Calls immediately went to a busy dial tone, she did not answer a text or a Facebook message. She later blocked 12 On Your Side on Facebook.

Bordwine eventually learned the woman’s full name through the name she used to donate to Marlow’s vet expenses on line. Bordwine filed a warrant in debt in Henrico Circuit Court for money back following Marlow’s death. She has a court hearing set for July 21st.

She now wants others to be careful, encouraging them to research and not rush into purchasing an animal.

“Be very careful about who you purchase puppies from because you don’t know if they have healthy puppies. I’ve also learned a lot about parvo[virus] that I did not know. I mean, it’s horrifying,” she said.

