Here’s what to do on Independence Day in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - July 4 is just around the corner, marking another year since the United States gained independence from Great Britain in 1776. Central Virginians will have quite a few opportunities to get out and celebrate the country’s 247th birthday.

Here are some things to do for the holiday:

For those who want to get out and enjoy America’s favorite pastime this July 4, The Diamond is the place to be. The Richmond Flying Squirrels will take on the Bowie Baysox at the historic Richmond ballpark, with fireworks after the game.

To purchase tickets, click here.

WHEN: July 4 at 6:35 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.)

WHERE: The Diamond

Richmond’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities are hosting a July 4 event as a part of the 66th annual Festival of Arts.

The celebration will be held at Dogwood Dell in Richmond’s Byrd Park.

WHEN: July 4 at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Dogwood Dell

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation will hold its annual July 4 celebration at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

The event, sponsored by Virginia Credit Union, will feature a performance from The Tight Slacks, who will play a range of music styles at 6 p.m. There will also be a variety of food options available for purchase and a kids’ zone with inflatables. Fireworks will begin at dark.

All event traffic into the event must enter on Krause Road.

WHEN: July 4 at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Chesterfield County Fairground

Celebrate Independence Day outside with free admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Visitors can enjoy the gardens, Butterflies LIVE! and Incanto, a poetry sculpture exhibit, all day. The Garden Cafe will be open, and Kona Ice and The Grateful Grill will be available as food truck options.

WHEN: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Henrico’s Recreation and Parks division will host this annual event with live music, food trucks, and a kids’ zone. The Richmond Symphony will headline the show, and the night will close out with a laser light show finale. There will be no fireworks at this event.

The free event will take place at Crump Park in Glen Allen.

WHEN: July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Crump Park

Ashland will host its annual July 4 celebration with a walking parade and a patriotic concert by the Hanover Concert Band. There will also be old-fashioned lawn games, a patriotic pet contest, and July 4 grilling. Finally, the famous Apple Pie Baking Contest and Auction will be held.

For a full schedule of the day’s events, click here.

WHEN: July 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Hanover Arts & Activities Center

Kings Dominion will hold a firework show set to patriotic music. The fireworks can be seen best in Candy Apple Grove by the Drop Tower, International Street by the Eiffel Tower or in Jungle X-Pedition by the Backlot Stunt Coaster.

Daily tickets can be found on the park’s website.

WHEN: July 4 at 10 p.m.

WHERE: Kings Dominion, Doswell

Colonial Williamsburg will be offering free admission to its Historic Area and art museums on July 4. There will be fireworks, music and other special programming.

The holiday will kick off in Williamsburg with Thomas Jefferson reading the Declaration of Independence from the Capitol West Balcony. There will also be a “Salute to the States” with the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes & Drums and a musket volley in Market Square.

Finally, at night there will be “Lights of Freedom,” a celebration of words and music of the American Revolution at the Palace Green. There will also be a fireworks display above the Governor’s Palace at 9:30 p.m.

For a full schedule of events and to get a free ticket, visit Williamsburg’s website. Parking information can also be found here.

WHEN: July 4, all-day

WHERE: Colonial Williamsburg

U.S. Army command post Fort Gregg-Adams’s celebration will be open to the public this year. The Prince George County Fort will honor the country with fireworks, music, food and drinks.

The free event will be the first open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic and the first Independence Day since the installation was redesignated in April to honor retired Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.

The event will host over 20 food trucks and a KidZone with bounce houses, sports challenges and climbing walls. There will also be line dancing and soldier singing competitions.

Guests can also hear a performance from Chesterfield native and American Idol contestant Carrie Brockwell.

At 9 p.m., the base will “Salute the Union” with live howitzer blasts. Fireworks begin just after 9:30.

All visitors 18 and older must present a valid ID to be admitted to the installation. The rain date is July 4.

WHEN: July 3 at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Fort Gregg-Adams, Prince George County

Pamplin Historical Park will offer multiple special programs throughout Independence Day, including a visit from Benjamin Franklin, portrayed by actor and historian Barry Stevens, live music from the Harken Back String Band and family games.

Live historians will portray Revolutionary War and Civil War soldiers that will share why they fought and what life was like during their time. Attendees can also participate in a ceremony with a color guard, pledge of allegiance and a cannon fire salute.

There will also be tours of the Breakthrough Battlefield, which resulted in the evacuation of Petersburg and Richmond in 1865.

All events are included in park admission.

WHEN: July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Pamplin Historical Park

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.