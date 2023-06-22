Henrico Police Animal Shelter to temporarily close after rise in infections

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The Henrico Police Animal Shelter is temporarily closing its doors to the public after seeing infections rise among its animals that could lead to Canine Flu.

The shelter says as out of an abundance of caution, they are testing and quarantining all animals to remain as safe and healthy as possible.

This comes just days after RACC announced it was closing for two weeks to combat dog flu in their shelter.

During this time, the Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit won’t be able to pick up stray dogs or accept surrenders.

If you find a stray dog, the shelter says to try to find the owner, or they can provide a crate and food until our shelter’s quarantine is over.

The shelter also has to cancel any adoption appointments made at this time.

