Cory Bigsby's bond request granted

Codi was reported missing by his father back in January 2022.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - After being denied six times, the man charged with murdering his four-year-old son Codi Bigsby is now out of jail.

Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

WAVY reports Cory Bigsby was released on an $80,000 bond Wednesday night after spending the last year in jail.

Bigsby will have to be on an electronic monitoring system and will live with his oldest daughter in Norfolk.

He won’t be able to leave the home unless he has court appearances or appointments.

Bigsby has been behind bars since February 2022 for child neglect charges.

Codi was reported missing by his father back in January 2022. Cory reportedly told police he last saw Codi when he was asleep, but Codi was nowhere to be found when Cory woke up.

