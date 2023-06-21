Wednesday Forecast: Rain likely all day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Daily rain chances through early next week. Localized flooding will be possible with several inches of rain expected to fall over the next 7 days.

First Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until Thursday morning. Shallow flooding expected near shore.

Wednesday: Rain likely, moderate to heavy rain at times especially during the afternoon and evening. Breezy, NE 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Temperatures stay well below average. Highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Thursday: Rain likely and an isolated storm, especially during the afternoon and evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Overcast with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows in the upper-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 70°, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

