Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Wednesday, June 21, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were numerous races across Central Virginia for state House and Senate seats in newly...
Primary election results for Central Virginia
RACC Helps Horses
‘Heartbreaking’: RACC helping 4 horses seized from Virginia farm
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Lashrecse Aird following her Senate District 13 primary election win on Tuesday night.
Aird defeats Morrissey in Democratic primary
Henrico Police say the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way after police...
‘It just makes no sense’: Glen Allen High School student killed in Henrico house party shooting

Latest News

The Richmond School Board approved name changes for two elementary schools, a middle school and...
New names approved for 4 Richmond schools
Police were called to the scene in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle just after 12:30 a.m.
Juvenile boy shot in Henrico
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...
Don’t miss out on a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket
Graduation shooting suspect due in court