Virginia Tech expert discusses tips to prevent summer learning loss

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Learning loss can affect school-age children during the summer months, but it’s also preventable.

A Virginia Tech expert says there are ways to avoid the “summer slide.”

Tonya Price says finding ways to engage your children in activities they enjoy can help prevent summertime leaning loss.

She says setting a routine or schedule can be beneficial to students.

“We continue to encourage our children to be engaged in learning, even through the summer months and sometimes that can be hard, because the kids are like, ‘I’m out of school, I’m ready to take a break,’ but the more fun you can make it and the more hands-on and interactive the better, and then the more they will want to participate in that as well,” Professor and 4-H Extension Specialist Tonya Price said.

Price says giving each day of the week a theme, such as “Make it Mondays” or “Tasty Thursday” can help keep students engaged through the summer.

