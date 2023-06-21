Virginia State Police vehicle towed away after I-95 incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police vehicle was towed away Wednesday morning after an incident on northbound I-95.

The vehicle could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera off the side of Interstate 95 near Parham Road just before 7 a.m. It was then seen being put on a tow truck about an hour later.

A Virginia State Police vehicle can be seen off the side of I-95 near Parham Road on Wednesday, June 21. (VDOT)

A Virginia State Police vehicle is placed on a tow truck on Wednesday, June 21. (VDOT)

There’s currently no information on what led to the incident or if there are any injuries.

There were several other crashes reported around Central Virginia as rain fell throughout the area.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.