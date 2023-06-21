Your Money with Carlson Financial
UVA Health researching ways to improve HIV care

UVA Health
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is launching efforts aimed to improve HIV care for people with low incomes.

As part of this effort, researchers will examine drug assistance programs to identify disparities within patients, and how to improve access to care.

“Our study is to really try to understand how can we optimize this program,” Kathleen McManus with the School of Medicine said. “So, how can we help these programs to improve so that people and our communities can see the benefits?”

UVA Health was awarded $2.9 million to conduct the research over the next four years.

