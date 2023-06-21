Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sturtevant defeats Chase in District 12 GOP primary

Glen Sturtevant served as a member of the Senate of Virginia from 2016 to 2020.
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Former Senator Glen Sturtevant defeated incumbent Amanda Chase and Tina Ramirez in Tuesday’s 12th District GOP primary election.

Sturtevant won with 39% of the vote.

He served as senator from 2016 to 2020 and decided to run again for the open Senate seat this year.

Sturtevant touts himself as a common sense conservative who will cut taxes, support police and offer school choice, if given another opportunity.

Senate District 12 encompasses parts of western Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.

