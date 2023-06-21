Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Pentagon documents leak suspect Guardsman Jack Teixeira is due back in court on federal charges

FILE - In this artist depiction, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, seated...
FILE - In this artist depiction, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, seated second from right, appears in U.S. District Court, in Boston, April 19, 2023. Teixeira, accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform, is due back in court on June 21, after being indicted on federal felony charges. (Margaret Small via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents is due back in court on Wednesday after being indicted on federal felony charges.

Jack Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned in the Worcester federal court on six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

Teixeira, of North Dighton, has been behind bars since his April arrest on charges stemming from the most consequential intelligence leak in years. He was indicted by a grand jury last week.

Teixeira is accused of sharing classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other national security issues on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games. The stunning breach exposing closely held intelligence has sparked international concern and raised fresh questions about America’s ability to safeguard its secrets.

The Pentagon has called the security breach a “very serious risk to national security.”

A magistrate judge ruled last month that Teixeira must remain in jail while the case plays out, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

The judge also cited Teixeira’s “fascination with guns,” disturbing online statements and admonitions by Teixeira’s military superiors about his handling of sensitive information before his arrest.

Teixeira’s lawyer had urged the judge to release him to his father’s home, saying he has no criminal history and has strong family support to ensure he shows up in court. Teixeira’s family said in an emailed statement last month that they “remain committed as ever and remain steadfast and determined in our complete support” of him.

Teixeira’s attorney has said his client “will answer the charges” and “will be judged by his fellow citizens.”

The Justice Department has not alleged a particular motive. Accounts of those in the online private chat group where the documents were disclosed have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were numerous races across Central Virginia for state House and Senate seats in newly...
Primary election results for Central Virginia
RACC Helps Horses
‘Heartbreaking’: RACC helping 4 horses seized from Virginia farm
Lashrecse Aird following her Senate District 13 primary election win on Tuesday night.
Aird defeats Morrissey in Democratic primary
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Glen Sturtevant served as a member of the Senate of Virginia from 2016 to 2020.
Sturtevant defeats Chase in District 12 GOP primary

Latest News

Creamer is facing charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and violation of a...
VIDEO: Man chased by deputies at beach after allegedly refusing to get out of dangerous water
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal...
Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the breed of snake but did post a photo of a deputy holding...
Deputies retrieve massive snake from roof of home, sheriff’s office says
Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the...
Antlers and fancy dress: Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for summer solstice