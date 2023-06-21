New names approved for 4 Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four Richmond Public Schools will soon have new names.

The Richmond School Board approved the following name changes on Tuesday night:

Ginter Park Elementary School will become Frances W. McClenney Elementary School

John B. Cary Elementary School will become Lois Harrison-Jones Elementary School

Binford Middle School will become Dogwood Middle School

George Wythe High School will become Richmond High School of the Arts (the word “City” was removed from the proposed name)

The school board authorized renaming the schools earlier this year and went through a series of hearings on potential changes.

RPS says many of the schools were named after individuals who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and/or owned slaves.

