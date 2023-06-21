Your Money with Carlson Financial
New names approved for 4 Richmond schools

Four schools in the city of Richmond will soon have a new name.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four Richmond Public Schools will soon have new names.

The Richmond School Board approved the following name changes on Tuesday night:

  • Ginter Park Elementary School will become Frances W. McClenney Elementary School
  • John B. Cary Elementary School will become Lois Harrison-Jones Elementary School
  • Binford Middle School will become Dogwood Middle School
  • George Wythe High School will become Richmond High School of the Arts (the word “City” was removed from the proposed name)

The school board authorized renaming the schools earlier this year and went through a series of hearings on potential changes.

RPS says many of the schools were named after individuals who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and/or owned slaves.

