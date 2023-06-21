Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say

FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.(Ammodramus / Wikipedia via MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 27-year-old man died after being trapped inside a grain bin in Minnesota Tuesday morning, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived around 9:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man had already freed himself from the bins but the other man was still trapped inside.

Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A first responder was also taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were numerous races across Central Virginia for state House and Senate seats in newly...
Primary election results for Central Virginia
RACC Helps Horses
‘Heartbreaking’: RACC helping 4 horses seized from Virginia farm
Lashrecse Aird following her Senate District 13 primary election win on Tuesday night.
Aird defeats Morrissey in Democratic primary
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Glen Sturtevant served as a member of the Senate of Virginia from 2016 to 2020.
Sturtevant defeats Chase in District 12 GOP primary

Latest News

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to the media, June 13, 2023, on...
AI is a ‘moment of revolution,’ top Democrat says in urging swift action on regulations
A prepared dish of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda,...
US regulators approve the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat
Police were called to the scene in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle just after 12:30 a.m.
Juvenile boy in critical condition after shooting; suspect in custody