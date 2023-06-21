Juvenile boy shot in Henrico
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says a juvenile boy was injured in a shooting early Wednesday.
Police were called to the scene in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle just after 12:30 a.m.
There’s currently no information on the juvenile’s condition or if there are any suspects.
This shooting comes less than a month after three juveniles were shot in the same area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
