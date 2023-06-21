Henrico Police investigating gun violence among juveniles in neighborhood

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile lost his life in Henrico Wednesday, June 21, after a shooting in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle.

This is the fourth juvenile shot in East Henrico in the last month. Now investigators are working to determine if the shootings are connected.

Henrico police say since January 1, there have been three different shooting calls at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle.

They have a suspect in custody for the latest incident that killed a teen and say it is another juvenile. Now police are asking for the community’s help, emphasizing that if you see something suspicious, report it.

“We were able to identify a juvenile suspect in connection to the shooting and took him into custody. He currently faces a petition of underage possession of a firearm with more charges forthcoming,” Henrico Police spokesperson Karina Bolster said.

Police say nothing points to the previous acts of gun violence among youths being related, but it is under investigation.

“I know our detectives are looking to see if there are any common factors among these incidents to see if they’re connected. But really, it’s just an ongoing work effort,” Bolster said.

Police say youths should not have access to firearms, and if parents know their kids are near them, they must lock up the guns so they cannot be used. They say it will be a community effort to help stop gun violence.

Groups like the Broken Men Foundation are trying to help this summer.

“How we can be a help, is we can bring more awareness to be proactive, not reactive, proactive, trying to keep them out of certain areas, thinking to go and be with certain people,” James Fobbs with the Broken Men Foundation said. “They’re doing these things, but also, our program is there to make sure they stay focused for life.”

Fobbs says their mission is critical right now, and they work to mentor young kids and set them up for a path of success.

He says they hear of the shootings as they happen, and it’s heartbreaking.

The foundation is offering a summer program for youths starting July 30, where kids can get help as a part of the mentorship. Fobbs says it’s about more than getting kids off the streets. It’s about giving them a good education and learning how to do better things for the community.

“We bring the experiences and life lessons that we have learned to the youth to [the] community,” Fobbs said.

He says it’s a step to prevent further tragedy in Henrico and central Virginia.

Henrico police say they will do a community walk at 4900 Wood Thrush Circle next week to hear residents’ concerns. The chief will speak with people about safety and what can be done to prevent more incidents.

