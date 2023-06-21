Friday Cheers moves venue due to weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Friday Cheers announced over Facebook Wednesday that it will be moving this week’s concert indoors due to the threat of thunderstorms that are predicted to happen all day and into the evening.

They have decided to move the June 23 show with The Vegabonds + Kind Hearted Strangers to The National on 708 E. Broad Street.

Friday Cheers says advance tickets and season passes will be honored. Kids 12 and under will still be free.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with Kind Hearted Strangers kicking off the night at 6:30 p.m., followed by The Vegabonds at 8 p.m.

$10 tickets are available online until noon on Friday, June 23. $15 tickets will be available at the box office on show night.

