Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Don’t miss out on a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket

Don't miss out on your chance to win the home at the Edge at Westchester.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are nearly sold out!

Click/tap here to get a ticket before they’re gone.

This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.

Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.

The home features:

  • An estimated 1,900 square feet of living space
  • 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
  • 2-car garage and second-floor deck
  • Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets
  • Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café
  • First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath
  • Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

The drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be July 13.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were numerous races across Central Virginia for state House and Senate seats in newly...
Primary election results for Central Virginia
RACC Helps Horses
‘Heartbreaking’: RACC helping 4 horses seized from Virginia farm
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Lashrecse Aird following her Senate District 13 primary election win on Tuesday night.
Aird defeats Morrissey in Democratic primary
Henrico Police say the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way after police...
‘It just makes no sense’: Glen Allen High School student killed in Henrico house party shooting

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are nearly sold out
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...
Time is running out to get a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Whitten Brothers Interview
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Whitten Brothers honored to join again
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Green Front Furniture Interview
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Green Front Furniture gives a vision for the home