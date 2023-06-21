Don’t miss out on a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are nearly sold out!
Click/tap here to get a ticket before they’re gone.
This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.
Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.
The home features:
- An estimated 1,900 square feet of living space
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
- 2-car garage and second-floor deck
- Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets
- Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café
- First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath
- Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace
The drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be July 13.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.