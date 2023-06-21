Don’t miss out on a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are nearly sold out!

This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.

Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.

The home features:

An estimated 1,900 square feet of living space

3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

2-car garage and second-floor deck

Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets

Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café

First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath

Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

The drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be July 13.

