Chick-fil-a opening in Goochland near 288

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Commuters on Route 288 will soon have the chance to stop off at West Broad Street to get their Chick-fil-a fix.

The popular chicken fast-food chain announced this week that its new location at 12586 Broad Street in Goochland will open on Thursday, June 22. The new restaurant is right off the World War II Veterans Memorial Highway and will be the company’s first national location in Goochland.

Chick-fil-A has selected Rob Preservati as the owner and operator of the new location. Preservati opened the Short Pump Crossing location in 2004, where he will continue to serve as operator. Preservati also hopes to continue his partnership with Goochland Cares, an organization that provides healthcare and human services to those in need in the county.

The new restaurant will add 140 jobs to the Goochland County community, and several employees from the Short Pump Crossing location will serve at the new site.

To celebrate the new opening, Chick-fil-a West Broad will honor 100 local heroes making an impact in the Goochland area by providing them with free Chick-fil-a entrees for a year. The chain has also partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to local food banks in honor of the opening.

Chick-fil-a West Broad will open Thursday for dine-in, curbside pickup, drive-thru and carry-out.

