Bridgewater College honors fallen officers through student awards

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College honors fallen officers Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson and John Painter through student awards in their awards ceremony.

Starting this year, Bridgewater will open nominations for the award in the spring, and any member of the Bridgewater community can nominate a current student who embody the characteristics of the officers before their final call.

Leslie Frere, vice president of student life and the dean of students at Bridgewater College, said this award helps keep the legacy of the officers alive.

“Students who are really selfless about giving back to the community but also in a way that is really humble,” Frere said. “They’re not doing it for anything besides the love of their community. It’s really easy to see those qualities and characteristics come out.”

Frere said the award will help the campus remember the officers, even after the cycle of students completely change. She also said giving permanent recognition will keep the campus moving forward and enjoying the long-lasting memories of the two officers.

“Being able to shine a light on their names and the character traits that they themselves demonstrated and appreciated by others,” Frere said. “Making sure it’s an annual event, that’s one of the best ways to continue to honor them and the work they did here.”

Students and faculty receive a campus wide email in the beginning of the spring semester and a nomination committee decide on the winner of the award and present it to the student during Bridgewater’s annual award celebration.

The first student to receive the award was Emily Dell. A senior at Bridgewater College studying businesses administration and economics. She plans to pursue a career in forensic accounting following her graduation from Bridgewater.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.