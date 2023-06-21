Your Money with Carlson Financial
Amtrak breaks ridership record in Virginia ahead of summer travel

Many people going on vacation and more of them are choosing not to fly. They're hitting the rails instead.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the busy post-pandemic summer travel season heats up, many people are going on vacation, and more are choosing not to fly.

They’re hitting the rails instead. Amtrak says ridership is at an all-time high.

“I think that shows that people want to get out, whether it be to see Virginia, see the country, see the east coast, people want to get out,” Virginia Passenger Rail Authority COO Mike McLaughlin said.

Amtrak Virginia set a record for April with the highest ridership ever recorded since operations began in 2009.

McLaughlin says he’s seen the crowds for himself at the Richmond-Staples Mill Rd Station, one of the Southeast’s busiest.

“The train station was packed,” he said. “It was great to see the travelers taking the train because they know the trains are a great option to get away from the congestion that we see on our roads. It’s convenient.”

A total of 107,929 passengers traveled in April 2023, which is a 53.2% increase since April 2022.

There was a 40% surge in riders on the Richmond route compared to this time last year.

The Newport News route saw the most significant jump in ridership, of a whopping 81%.

Those figures are only expected to climb as we get further into the summer.

“When I discovered Amtrak, it was like discovering a new life traveling-wise,” Amtrak rider Selektah Brooks said. “I noticed it’s been busy.”

Brooks says he gets everywhere by train now.

“You don’t have to worry about the TSA lines,” Brooks said. “When I come here, I come usually 30 minutes before boarding. Once they announce my train, I’m straight on it.”

Not only is it cheaper than flying and an easy alternative to avoiding traffic, but both say the booking process is a walk in the park.

“Even if it’s 10 minutes before, book on your phone, hop on the train, show the conductor on your phone, and that’s really easy and convenient or whether it be the app or their website,” McLaughlin said.

“You can book it anytime, sometimes, like the one I’m on now, you can book the same day you’re going,” Brooks said, praising Amtrak’s efficiency and customer service. “They are awesome.”

There are several summer discounts and deals on Amtrak tickets. To learn more, click here.

