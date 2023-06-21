Aird defeats Morrissey in Democratic primary, Morrissey concedes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lashrecse Aird has won Virginia Senate District 13′s primary election, following incumbent Sen. Joe Morrissey’s concession on stage Tuesday night.

Aird won the primary with 70% of the vote.

Aird represented the 63rd District in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2016 to 2022, which encompasses Dinwiddie County, the city of Petersburg, parts of Chesterfield County and parts of Prince George County.

The former said a women’s right to choose is a top priority as reproductive laws in surrounding states become more restrictive.

Senate District 13 encompasses Henrico County to the Surrey County line and includes rural and urban areas.

