Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Today is Primary day in Virginia, and voters will decide which Republicans and Democrats will represent their party for statewide races in November.
- A massive search is underway for five people aboard a missing Titanic tour submarine as oxygen levels onboard decrease.
- Families in Petersburg and Henrico are mourning after gun violence claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy and a teenage girl over the Juneteenth holiday weekend.
- Today’s weather is muggy, with an increased chance of showers throughout the day. Full forecast >
