Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Today is Primary day in Virginia, and voters will decide which Republicans and Democrats will represent their party for statewide races in November.
  • A massive search is underway for five people aboard a missing Titanic tour submarine as oxygen levels onboard decrease.
  • Families in Petersburg and Henrico are mourning after gun violence claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy and a teenage girl over the Juneteenth holiday weekend.
  • Today’s weather is muggy, with an increased chance of showers throughout the day. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

