Tuesday Forecast: Muggy and overcast with showers becoming more numerous throughout the day

Moderate to heavy rain could cause flooding today through the weekend
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Expect daily rain showers through early next week. Localized flooding chances increase with several inches of rain expected to fall over the next 7 days.

Tuesday: Overcast, muggy and breezy at times. A few light showers this morning become more numerous this afternoon and evening. Moderate to heavy rain possible. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Overcast with widespread, moderate to heavy rain likely off and on all day. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Thursday: Overcast with a chance for rain. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Overcast with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

