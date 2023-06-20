Tuesday Forecast: Muggy and overcast with showers becoming more numerous throughout the day
Moderate to heavy rain could cause flooding today through the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Expect daily rain showers through early next week. Localized flooding chances increase with several inches of rain expected to fall over the next 7 days.
Tuesday: Overcast, muggy and breezy at times. A few light showers this morning become more numerous this afternoon and evening. Moderate to heavy rain possible. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Wednesday: Overcast with widespread, moderate to heavy rain likely off and on all day. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
Thursday: Overcast with a chance for rain. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Friday: Overcast with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.