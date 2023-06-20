Trial for two men accused of killing Richmond teen resumes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The trial of Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley - two of the five men charged in the shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey - resumed on Tuesday.

Last September, 15-year-old Humphrey was shot dead in the Gilpin Court neighborhood while walking to a convenience store.

She was caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other.

Henderson and Coley face six charges, including first-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

On Tuesday morning, FBI agent Jeremy D’Errico took the stand and presented his team’s findings on cellular data from the suspects in the case.

D’Errico testified that three phones from the suspects were together at Essex Village Apartments -- Mitchell Hudson Jr., Henderson, Coley.

The phones were shown moving to Rashard Jackson’s place. Coley had no data between 6:40 p.m. and 7:27 p.m. since his phone didn’t get calls or texts, and he did not send any out.

The records showed that Hudson, Henderson, and Jackson were all together going to a BP and then toward the street near Gilpin Court.

Four of the five suspects were shown later that evening going to Uptown Alley. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford went back home to the East Side.

In cross examination, the defense argued that phone records do not show a person with a phone and photos of them making the calls. The commonwealth’s attorney argued back, saying they have photos showing suspects in those locations.

LAST WEEK:

On Friday, the trial took several unexpected turns, which included a nearly three-hour delay as the defense said there was the “probability of prejudice” from a juror.

In court, the defense played a recording from a juror who said he was having difficulty participating in the trial after Thursday.

All the jurors were questioned individually about what statements may have been made and to see if anyone else has been affected.

Once the trial resumed, the defense filed a motion to prevent a jail-house phone call between Henderson and his girlfriend from being submitted as evidence.

Prosecutors said the call was emailed to them late Thursday and included conversations about witnesses testifying.

The defense argued that the call was not relevant.

On the second day of the trial Thursday, the jury heard from more than 10 witnesses.

A former Richmond police officer who took the stand said he and other detectives found the two vehicles. They found a backpack that had a rifle magazine and a ski mask, but not the two suspects on trial. There was also no paperwork in the vehicles connecting them to it.

A DNA expert also testified that both of those vehicles were swabbed, but there was not enough DNA to develop a profile. She said that she couldn’t say if Henderson or Coley’s DNA was in the samples.

Another witness on Thursday says he was returning fire with one of the suspects, but he didn’t see who was shooting at him. Prosecutors believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between Coley and the witness.

He testified that when he heard gunshots in the area, he ducked for cover behind his car door and started shooting back. He says he saw Humphrey walking down the street, along with other kids in the area but continued to fire back.

He says he didn’t see who was firing at him and shot up the street, not in the direction of Humphrey.

Prosecutors also say the two were after each other because they believe Coley and the four other suspects on trial are affiliated with a gang called the “30 Boys.”

During opening statements Wednesday, the prosecutor said it was a cowardly and senseless act of violence, and Tynashia did not deserve to die.

However, the defense argued police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney rushed this case and judgment and will only present “part” of the story.

