Richmond man leads hundreds to financial freedom

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From 9 to 5, Ron Stokes works as an investment operations analyst for Virginia Retirement Services, but off the clock well, he’s still punching in the numbers, helping others become debt free.

The God-given idea turned into reality after just a few talks with pastor Vernon Gordon of The Life Church in Richmond, where the Finance Bar is held.

Ron and a group of financial advisors have wiped over $800,00 worth of debt from Central Virginians.

Wilda Jones, who met Ron at church, is a living testimony. That’s why she nominated him for the NBC12 Acts of Kindness Award. You can learn more about the Finance Bar and Financial Bootcamps here or by emailing thefinancebar@thelifechurchrva.org.

Watch the big surprise below:

From 9 to 5, Ron Stokes works as an investment operations analyst for Virginia Retirement Services, but off the clock well, he's still punching in the numbers h

