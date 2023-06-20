Richmond man leads hundreds to financial freedom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From 9 to 5, Ron Stokes works as an investment operations analyst for Virginia Retirement Services, but off the clock well, he’s still punching in the numbers, helping others become debt free.

The God-given idea turned into reality after just a few talks with pastor Vernon Gordon of The Life Church in Richmond, where the Finance Bar is held.

Ron and a group of financial advisors have wiped over $800,00 worth of debt from Central Virginians.

Wilda Jones, who met Ron at church, is a living testimony. That’s why she nominated him for the NBC12 Acts of Kindness Award. You can learn more about the Finance Bar and Financial Bootcamps here or by emailing thefinancebar@thelifechurchrva.org.

