Primary election results for Central Virginia
Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Polls closed at 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s Primary election.
Click/tap here as results in the area start to come in.
There were numerous races across Central Virginia for state House and Senate seats in newly redrawn districts.
While a lot of attention was on the 12th and 13th Senate District seats, there were also several notable races on Tuesday:
- Democrat Lamont Bagby, who recently won a special election, in the 9th Senate District, faced off against Katie Gooch in a newly drawn 14th District Senate race.
- Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler faced Emily Brewer in the 17th Senate District in a Republican primary.
- Chesterfield’s top prosecutor, Stacey Davenport, faced Thomas McKenna for the Republican Primary for Commonwealth’s Attorney
- There were several primaries for Board of Supervisors seats in Henrico County.
Ahead of in-person voting on Tuesday, thousands of people had cast ballots early and by mail.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.