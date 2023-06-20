Your Money with Carlson Financial
Primary election results for Central Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Polls closed at 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s Primary election.

Click/tap here as results in the area start to come in.

There were numerous races across Central Virginia for state House and Senate seats in newly redrawn districts.

While a lot of attention was on the 12th and 13th Senate District seats, there were also several notable races on Tuesday:

  • Democrat Lamont Bagby, who recently won a special election, in the 9th Senate District, faced off against Katie Gooch in a newly drawn 14th District Senate race.
  • Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler faced Emily Brewer in the 17th Senate District in a Republican primary.
  • Chesterfield’s top prosecutor, Stacey Davenport, faced Thomas McKenna for the Republican Primary for Commonwealth’s Attorney
  • There were several primaries for Board of Supervisors seats in Henrico County.

Ahead of in-person voting on Tuesday, thousands of people had cast ballots early and by mail.

