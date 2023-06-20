Primary election results for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Polls closed at 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s Primary election.

Click/tap here as results in the area start to come in.

There were numerous races across Central Virginia for state House and Senate seats in newly redrawn districts.

While a lot of attention was on the 12th and 13th Senate District seats, there were also several notable races on Tuesday:

Democrat Lamont Bagby, who recently won a special election , in the 9th Senate District, faced off against Katie Gooch in a newly drawn 14th District Senate race.

Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler faced Emily Brewer in the 17th Senate District in a Republican primary.

Chesterfield’s top prosecutor, Stacey Davenport, faced Thomas McKenna for the Republican Primary for Commonwealth’s Attorney

There were several primaries for Board of Supervisors seats in Henrico County.

Ahead of in-person voting on Tuesday, thousands of people had cast ballots early and by mail.

