Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

New sports and event center in Henrico brings excitement to local organizations

The 50-million dollar facility will host tournaments for sports like volleyball and basketball, dance and cheer competitions - as well as concerts.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The goal of the new $50 million Henrico Sports & Events Center is to bring the community together.

“Teaching kids sports, but between there teaching them life skills and really bringing everybody together,” said Stephen Lewis, a coach and vice president of 804 Coaches for Change.

The 185,000-square-foot facility, located at Virginia Center Commons, will house 12 basketball courts that can be converted into 24 volleyball courts. It will also include an arena with over 3,000 seats that collapse into the walls, as well as a cafe area.

“We are really excited about the new venue, putting the kids in a really, really state-of-the-art venue, putting them on a big stage to be able to participate,” Lewis said.

County officials say none of this could be possible without collaboration.

“Nothing is more important, though, than the community partners and the organizations that will bring this building to life,” said Reverend Tyrone Nelson with the Henrico County Board of Supervisors.

There have been 31 organizations that have secured their dates for tournaments and competitions in the new space. The center is landing the Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship for 2024 and 2025.

The Special Olympics of Virginia is also expecting to use this facility. Roy Zeidman, senior vice president of the organization, says the new complex is the perfect place for the competition.

“Special Olympics is about building inclusive communities, just like this building,” Zeidman said. “We’re trying to bring people together so we can celebrate our differences and find reasons to accept each other and allow people to grow to the highest level possible.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
RACC Helps Horses
‘Heartbreaking’: RACC helping 4 horses seized from Virginia farm
A wanted man from Portsmouth surrendered to police after a 6-hour standoff at the 4200 block of...
Wanted man surrenders after 6-hour standoff in Henrico home
The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC
In-person voting begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. for Tuesday's Primary.
What to know for Tuesday’s Primary in Virginia

Latest News

Taste Test Tuesday: Saltys Lobster & Co.
12th Annual Jazz Inside Out On July 1 At Virginia Museum Of Fine Arts
Fashion & Philanthropy Sunday Soiree At The Hidden Oaks On June 25 5 p.m. -9 p.m.
Resist Booksellers opens in Petersburg