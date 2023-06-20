New sports and event center in Henrico brings excitement to local organizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The goal of the new $50 million Henrico Sports & Events Center is to bring the community together.

“Teaching kids sports, but between there teaching them life skills and really bringing everybody together,” said Stephen Lewis, a coach and vice president of 804 Coaches for Change.

The 185,000-square-foot facility, located at Virginia Center Commons, will house 12 basketball courts that can be converted into 24 volleyball courts. It will also include an arena with over 3,000 seats that collapse into the walls, as well as a cafe area.

“We are really excited about the new venue, putting the kids in a really, really state-of-the-art venue, putting them on a big stage to be able to participate,” Lewis said.

County officials say none of this could be possible without collaboration.

“Nothing is more important, though, than the community partners and the organizations that will bring this building to life,” said Reverend Tyrone Nelson with the Henrico County Board of Supervisors.

There have been 31 organizations that have secured their dates for tournaments and competitions in the new space. The center is landing the Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship for 2024 and 2025.

The Special Olympics of Virginia is also expecting to use this facility. Roy Zeidman, senior vice president of the organization, says the new complex is the perfect place for the competition.

“Special Olympics is about building inclusive communities, just like this building,” Zeidman said. “We’re trying to bring people together so we can celebrate our differences and find reasons to accept each other and allow people to grow to the highest level possible.”

