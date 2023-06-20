‘It just makes no sense’: Glen Allen High School student killed in Henrico house party shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teenage girl was killed, and another person was injured after a house party in Henrico ended in a shooting Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way after police cleared the area of a large party.

“It just makes no sense, it makes no sense,” Antonio Brown, who lives near Jennifer Pond Way, said.

Like many of his neighbors, Brown is still trying to wrap their head around the tragedy in their neighborhood Saturday night.

“I’m not sure how many shots were fired off, but it was well over five and I ran upstairs and told my wife to get on the floor,” Brown said.

Brown said he remembered his neighborhood being lined with cars that night. Henrico police said Monday that officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. “for a loud party” with about 100 vehicles in the community.

After he heard gunshots, he ran outside and saw hundreds of people begin to scatter.

“A lot of kids were running away from the party and trying to get into their cars and drive away,” Brown said. “I heard one of the young ladies crying, saying somebody got shot.”

Brown said Henrico police soon arrived, and he watched first responders begin CPR on the teen before taking her and the other victim to the hospital.

“It’s kind of surreal because you see this stuff on the news all the time, but you never think it would be where you live exactly,” Brown said. “It’s just sad because whoever this child is that died hasn’t been able to experience life yet.”

In an email sent out to families on Monday at Glen Allen High School, the teen was identified as Jabria Brown.

Neighbors say they’re praying for both victims’ families and want to see this type of violence end before it worsens.

“If you’re listening and you know anything, please let the Henrico police department know because this is just going to be an ongoing cycle,” Brown said.

Henrico schools will provide counseling services for students who need to talk to someone.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.