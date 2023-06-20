Hanover to hold community meeting to discuss new school projects

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County will hold a community meeting this week to discuss the proposed location for a future high school and middle school.

The public information meeting will be held in the Mechanicsville High School auditorium at 6 p.m. on June 21 and will further explain a project that would eventually replace the high school, as well as Bell Creek Middle School.

The site, located on Route 360 in the eastern portion of Hanover, is made up of 10 contiguous parcels of land consisting of more than 113 acres. In December 2022, the county’s board of supervisors authorized a contract for the purchase of the land at a cost of $4.5 million.

The purchase contract includes contingencies allowing for a due diligence period that could take more than six months. The period includes surveys and environmental, cultural resource and traffic studies.

Under state code, an amendment to the Community Facilities section of the county’s comprehensive plan is also required to add it as a future location. Public hearings must be held by the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors before an amendment decision is made.

Community members who attend Wednesday’s meeting will have the opportunity to ask questions and hear about the planning application and project processes. The county will also engage with residents about land use, infrastructure planning and financial information.

For more information on the proposed site, a map of the parcels and a timeline of events, visit Hanover’s website.

