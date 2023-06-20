Your Money with Carlson Financial
Florida’s citrus crop shrinks to smallest in nearly 100 years

Since Florida produces the most domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in the...
FILE - Since Florida produces the most domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in the wallet.(Source: WINK/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The price of orange juice will be going up again after Florida farmers produced the smallest citrus crop in nearly a century.

It was a tough year for the state’s orange trees, which were hit by bad weather and an epidemic of disease.

And since Florida produces most domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in the wallet.

Those who can afford a gallon of juice, which retails for more than $10 right now, might notice it doesn’t taste as sweet.

That’s because nearly all of Florida’s groves were hit by the greening disease, which causes the fruit to be bitter.

And according to analyst, the U.S. will not be able to lean on Brazil for more oranges. That country’s production was also affected by bad weather.

Since orange production in Florida has been declining in the past decade, some farmers there are considering switching to other crops.

