‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are remembering brothers who were killed earlier this month. (Source: WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A community is remembering three young brothers who authorities say were killed by their father.

Clermont County Assistant Prosecutor David Gast said the brothers, ages 3, 4 and 7, were killed by their dad, Chad Doerman, on June 15.

According to prosecutors, the boys were lined up and killed execution-style outside of the family’s home.

WXIX reports just 24 hours before their death, the boys were at the New Richmond Youth Sports Association baseball field, playing what would be their final game.

The boys’ baseball coaches, along with the rest of the community, are now remembering them fondly.

“He was good, he was a trickster,” said coach Tony Brock, describing the 4-year-old. “He would come up and try to bat right, and we knew he wasn’t right-handed, but he would still bat right and laugh.”

Dwayne Kuhn, who used to coach the 7-year-old brother, said he was an exceptional left-handed talent who always smiled while showing feisty energy.

“He was just an amazing child,” Kuhn said. “A lot of intensity on the baseball field but at the same time just a super sweet kid.”

Both coaches said the boys brought joy and energy to the diamond every time they stepped onto the field.

While the 3-year-old brother was too young to play, Brock and Kuhn said they know he would have followed in his brothers’ footsteps.

To honor and remember the three brothers, the New Richmond Sports Association is hosting a vigil at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The boys’ father has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

